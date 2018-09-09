Adrian Peterson & Alex Smith Lead Redskins Over Arizona 24-6

The Redskins start out on the right foot, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 24-6 Sunday.

Adrian Peterson‘s first game with the Redskins was a historic one. The future Hall of Fame back surpassed all-time great Jim Brown for 10th on the all-time rushing list and scored the 100th touchdown of his career. Peterson finished the game with 24 rushes for 96 yards.

Alex Smith looked great in his first game in the Burgandy and Gold, going 21 for 3- with 255 passing yards.

Arizona Cardinals star Running Back David Johnson was held to 9 carries for 37 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Skins look to start 2-0 for the first time since 2011 when they host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

