Chris Paul & Rajon Rondo Scuffle, Lakers Defeat Rockets 124-115

Lebron James’ first regular season home game in Los Angeles was the focal point before Saturday Night’s matchup versus the Houston Rockets but that quickly changed after one punch. Lakers Forward Brandon Ingram pushed Rockets Guard James Harden in the back after a foul was called. That lead to jawing back and forth between to two rival teams.

In the middle of the fray was point guards Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul. After a heated exchange, Paul placed his hand in Rondo’s face, touching him and then all hell broke loose. Rondo and Paul punched each other in the face and Ingram joined with a shock of his own. Paul claims that the LA guard spat in his face while Rondo and the Lakers deny the allegations.

Rondo, Paul, and Ingram were ejected from the game.

After the dust was settled, James scored 24 points but the Rockets spoiled his home debut with a 124-115 win.

After for the players involved in the scuffle, expect a ruling from the NBA very soon.