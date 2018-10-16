Type to search

Former Redskins GM Charley Casserly On Alex Smith’s Start To The Season…

theteam980 October 16, 2018

Former Redskins GM Charley Casserly, now analyst for NFL Network joined The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi to give his perspective on the Redskins so far this season.  Charley explains why the Redskins offensive line is the key to success for Alex Smith and the rest of the Redskins offense. Thoughts on Alex Smith’s season so far and why he hasn’t been as good as he’s been in previous year. Also, Charley tells us how Adrian Peterson is the savior of the team and that the run game is great with Peterson getting the most touches. Plus, a few thoughts on the lack of production from Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith…

