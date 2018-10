NFL Reporter Mark Maske of The Washington Post on The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi gives his thoughts on the Redskins and how close the race is in the NFC East. Also, Mark was at Saints-Giants this past Sunday, so he gives us some insight on New Orleans with Redskins facing them this week on Monday Night Football. Then a look at the rest of the league and if the Patriots are on a decline. Plus, has the NFL adjusted on the roughing-the-passer-penalties after the first few weeks?