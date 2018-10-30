Type to search

Here Are All The Moves From Tuesday’s NFL Trading Deadline

theteam980 October 30, 2018
Detroit Lions v Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: Golden Tate #15 of the Detroit Lions in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are trading Wide Receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick

Icon Sportswire

Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round pick

  • Green Bay Packers trade Running Back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravers for a 7th round pick in 2020
  • Jacksonville Jaguars trade Dante Fowler Jr to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2019 3rd Round Pick and 2020 5th Round Pick

 

Here are traded before Tuesday’s Trading Deadline

  • Cleveland Browns traded running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 5th round pick
  • Oakland Raiders traded Amari Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys for a first-round pick
  • New York Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for a 2019 fourth-rounder and a 2020 seventh-rounder
  • New York Giants Giants traded Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick
