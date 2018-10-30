Here Are All The Moves From Tuesday’s NFL Trading Deadline

The Detroit Lions are trading Wide Receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick

Denver Broncos Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a fourth-round pick

Green Bay Packers trade Running Back Ty Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravers for a 7th round pick in 2020

Jacksonville Jaguars trade Dante Fowler Jr to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2019 3rd Round Pick and 2020 5th Round Pick

Here are traded before Tuesday’s Trading Deadline