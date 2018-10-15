The Front Five – Al Galdi’s Five Biggest Takeaways From The Redskins’ 23-17 Win Over The Panthers

After the Redskins 23-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday Al Galdi gives you his “Front Five Takeaways” on The Morning Blitz! Al goes in-depth on Adrian Peterson’s monster performance with Chris Thompson out for the game. Then thoughts on the Redskins defense bouncing back after a poor game on Monday Night Football against the Saints last week. Also, a few negatives on the Redskins passing game with no real standouts at wide receiver. Galdi surprises all of us with his praise for the Redskins special teams and how they stepped up yesterday. The final takeaway is the Redskins are a playoff caliber team, especially Beasley they’re in the NFC East…