It’s All About That Go-Go: Even In A Loss That Go-Go Beat Flowed Through The Crowd At The Wizards G-League Affiliate

Even in a loss, that Go-Go beat kept things going

No it wasn’t a sold-out arena and No they didn’t win but the history and importance of Go-Go music and culture were definitely in the building. The Capital City Go-Go is an affiliate NBA G-league team of our Washington Wizards. Which means these players play and train to hopefully one day make their way onto an NBA team, preferably the Wizards.

Last night, the Capital City Go-Go, who has been nicknamed “The Go-Go” which could get a little confusing depending on your environment, played their Home Opener for their first season.

As a DMV native, we understand that Go-Go music is DC, and DC is Go-Go music. This theme played a major part in tonight’s game beginning with the National Anthem Sung by Michele Blackwell, “When I was asked to [sing], because it was at this place and it’s so centered around Go-Go and the culture, someone on Facebook left a comment saying you should add a little pocket beat to it” and she did. So last night we got the Go-Go version which started everything off right.

During each time out you could hear the crowd singing along to classic gogo songs “Sardines! Hey! And Pork n Beans” Then during halftime, some of our Go-Go greats were recognized center court.

Written By BreAnna Holmes