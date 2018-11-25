New Wizdom in The District

The Wizards have had a lot going on over these first 19 games. Team chemistry issues, losses, coach cuss outs, more losses, fines, and even more losses. The City Edition Jerseys were worn for a second time during Saturday night’s game. These are definitely becoming a favorite among the fans and players.

“They’re dope” Kelly shared about the uniforms after they made their first appearance on November 16th, “It’s just different, I think everyone was kind of low key craving some Black uniforms. Unfortunately, the results weren’t what we wanted in them but we looked good.”

The first time “The District” Jerseys were worn this season resulted in a loss but thankfully the second time the Wizards pulled out a win!

Defense, rebounding, and scoring in the paint were the repetitive themes that were needed to achieve this win. “We were more aggressive… (we) did a better job on finishing our plays” said by John Wall who was happy for this team win but told me he was disappointed in how he played. “One thing you’ll learn about me is that I’m really hard on myself” Which is a good quality for a leader. He is not just satisfied with a win. His goal for the time the team had off before they play the Houston Rockets was to work on his free throw shots, “I’m going to put up a million shots, just me and the backboard”.

Another leader from Saturday night was Otto Porter who was the top scorer for the Wizards and addressed the media post game for the first time this season. He scored 8 points in Friday’s game against Toronto but stepped it up against the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans with 29 points. “The way that we’ve been playing, just getting up and down the court, spreading the ball and just attacking the rim”.

Again aggressiveness was key and being tired from a back to back with additional travel wasn’t a factor in this game. Beal played for basically the entire game. He must’ve got advice from the Wizdom Dance Team. The 50 age plus team made their debut Saturday night.

LaVita, 55 years young, says dancing at the game was definitely a major highlight in her life. The Wizdom Dance has dancers ranging in ages from 50 to 76. They will be performing throughout the season and are presented by AARP. Their performance brought smiles to the crowd and with the Wizards on a two home game winning streak, the atmosphere in Capital One Arena was amazing. Winning does cure so hopefully even when Dwight returns, distractions will cease. Hopefully.

Written by BreAnna Holmes